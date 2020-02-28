GET INTO GOLF: Just have fun

Your enjoyment on the golf course is my primary objective. Certainly, a low score would be enjoyable. As with beauty, a memorable round is in the eye of the beholder and for some of us these personal bests are few and far between. For others, taking pride in a golf score is a vision of the future.

Even if you aren’t very good, there are many things in life that can be entertaining or beneficial. Of course, we always want to improve, but it’s not a prerequisite for a good time. It is simply my belief that the more you know about the game, your comfort and confidence will grow.

Frankly, I’ve seen many swings that have a greater resemblance to violence than poetry, but these veteran players relish a game of golf. They have a lifetime of education on the course (not that this always translates into a low score) and a community of friends with similar interests. It is important for you to understand that you don’t need an efficient swing to have a stellar day on the course.

Because, unless you’re trying to earn a living in the game, it doesn’t matter how you play, it’s how you look. Try not to get too caught up in your score or keeping up with the Joneses, just have fun.

A number of encouraging slogans have emerged from this philosophy and here are a few of the more popular mottos from the world’s best players; “Just grip it and rip it,” “Tee it high and let it fly,” and one my personal favorites: “Swing hard in case you hit it!”

Who knows, maybe there are some within our audience who would like to compete at the highest level. Granted, there is no encyclopedic formula, but we can look at one example that is likely representative of many tour players.

A champion player and winner of numerous tournaments, Nick Faldo was asked about his practice routine several years ago. He was trying to make a change in his swing and was yet not comfortable with the new motion.

To paraphrase, he said that he would hit 1,500 golf balls each day (that’s about 20 large buckets at your average driving range). Then, after dinner he would hit another 300, if he could still hold the club.

Tour players also spend hours upon hours on the putting greens and in the practice bunkers. It is almost customary for this hourly total to reach double digits on a weekly basis as these competitive men and women hone their games.

Whew. Aren’t you glad we can just play the game for fun? So, grab a club, head for the course and swing hard in case you hit it!

John Renslow is a PGA professional, VP of Yugi Golf Management, and provides golf instruction at local courses.