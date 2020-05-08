GET INTO GOLF: Getting closer to ‘normal’

John Renslow



With each day we are getting closer to “normal.”

We still have to wait a bit for the 19th hole and a table filled with friends, but thankfully all of the golf courses in our area are ready for play.

There are few things to be aware of and/or consider in advance. Conveniences, such as ball-washers and on-course drinking fountains will likely be covered or disabled. Bring a bottle of water and make sure your golf towel is on your bag.

Also, with the proximity for players when sharing a golf cart, many carts rented throughout the day will be for single riders. Players who live at the same residence will ride together, but the course will not place two new friends in the same cart.

Yet, the golf course does not have an unlimited number of golf carts. With a greater number of golf carts being used by single riders, it is possible the course may run out of carts to rent. A scene we wouldn’t have observed until recently, we could have four players heading down the paved path in four separate golf carts.

If you have a starting time later in the day and need to rent a cart for your round, give the pro shop staff a call in advance and verify an available buggy.

Remember that you will not be able to enter the Pro Shop. This makes it challenging if you need a hat or apparel. Things like sunscreen, golf balls, or tokens for the driving range are simple enough, but please be patient and thoughtful if you find yourself in need of an item with variables.

Food options will be limited or non-existent. If you’ve got that high metabolism and resemble those Snickers commercials, put a “go to” item in your golf bag.

Operators are now asking that we do not touch flagsticks. Fortunately, the last set of rules changes allowed golfers to leave the flagstick in the hole while putting. No need for a local rule change.

The course maintenance crews at each course have come up with a hardware change. When we putt, the ball will fall in the hole. Yet, it will be visible, resting at or near ground level. This makes it quite easy to gather your golf ball.

Finally, some cool stuff. Get Into Golf had mentioned a made for television match between Phil and Tiger with their amateur partners, Peyton Manning and Tom Brady.

For obvious reasons, the time and location will not be disclosed until after play. However, the broadcast date has been announced for May 24. This should be a lot of fun to watch and will get us warmed up for the first live PGA Tour event scheduled for June 11 at Colonial in the great state of Texas.

John Renslow is a PGA professional, VP of Yugi Golf Management, and provides golf instruction at local courses.