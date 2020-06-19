GET INTO GOLF: Father’s Day in the fairway

Certain holidays have ties to specific events. Some have no practical relationship, yet have become intertwined through time or tradition.

Annually, the car race known as the Indianapolis 500 takes place over the Memorial Day weekend. Car racing does not seem to have a specific correlation with Memorial Day. But year in, year out, we have heard the singing of “Back Home Again in Indiana,” followed by the instruction for drivers to “Start your engines!” on that Sunday morning.

On other hand, one of the most natural alignments has been the harmony of Father’s Day and the U.S. Open Golf Championship. Many golf tournaments will move the date of their event based on circumstances, maybe they don’t want to compete with another, non-golf event or they are trying to avoid inclement weather. The last round of the U.S. Open, however, is always planned for Father’s Day, Sunday.

Watching a tournament winner’s kids run out to their father on the final green is a wonderful sight to see and it happens almost every week on tour. On Sunday of the U.S. Open, you will see daughters and sons walking with their dad the entire round. A few of the older children will even pack the golf bag and become daddy’s caddy for the day.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Yet, the year 2020 has seen many changes.

Fortunately, the PGA Tour is back in action. However, the major championships, including the U.S. Open, have been moved to later dates. (The U.S. Open will be played in September)

This coming Sunday, Father’s Day, the Tour is playing on Hilton Head Island in South Carolina. Harbour Town Golf Links has hosted this annual event for the last 50 years and this track has a lot of personality. Most likely you will remember the bright red and white lighthouse positioned near the 18th hole.

It’s not the Open, but the history of this event provides the clout necessary to be played on Father’s Day weekend.

Speaking of which, for those of you who are still contemplating a Father’s Day gift, let’s look at a couple of last minute options.

A few weeks ago we were watching a made for TV event known as The Match II. Phil and Tiger, Peyton Manning and Tom Brady playing at Tiger’s home course in Florida. The money from the match went to benefit a handful of Covid-19 charitable organizations.

Here is the point. With all of the GPS devices and phone apps available, knowing that these guys can have anything they want, the players were using handheld Bushnell style range finders.

These range finders are very precise and you don’t have to figure out the whistles and bells of apps and screens.

The pricing has a wide range, but for about $150 there is still time to head down to Golf Galaxy or Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Golf balls. Available at any Pro Shop, you can never go wrong with the gift of golf balls.

So, if you weren’t sure what to do. You have some options.

Now all you will need to do is let dad view Sunday’s final round in relative tranquility. Happy Father’s Day!

John Renslow is a PGA professional, VP of Yugi Golf Management, and provides golf instruction at local courses.