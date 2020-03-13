GET INTO GOLF: Don’t take this sitting down, go play a round of golf

We are all wondering the same thing?

How dangerous is COVID-19, the so-called coronavirus? All around us, life has become a little different. Just try going to the store and locating rubbing alcohol, Purell, Clorox wipes, or toilet paper (yeah, not sure I understand the rational for that last one either).

At the time of this writing, there are no reports of anyone in Nevada County contracting this virus, let alone have an ultimate result.

Governor Gavin Newsome has introduced certain guidelines and declared a State of Emergency. Californians are not to gather in ‘groups’ of more than 250, but recreational activities such as amusement parks and casinos are exempt from this for the time being.

Yet, Disneyland has chosen to close voluntarily (while still paying their employees).

On balance, the sports that we love are on leave. The NBA and NHL are suspending games until further notice. Major League Baseball will delay the start of the season at least two weeks. Everyone’s favorite basketball bracket in March Madness is now irrelevant.

The PGA Tour completed one round of this week’s Player’s Championship, then pulled the cord and cancelled the event. The season is now on hold, with even the Master’s Tournament will not take place on schedule and will likely not be held this year.

No televised sports, no sporting events to attend. What shall we do?

Respecting the health and well-being of our community, we need to do our part. At the same time, we need to get out of the house, get some exercise and have some fun.

Go play some golf. You don’t have to congregate, you don’t have to get in someone else’s space, and you’ll get some fresh air.

After speaking with some of the folks at golf courses, the staff are closely monitoring their facilities and taking precautionary measures to avoid the spread of germs.

In most cases, golf carts (steering wheels, etc.) are being wiped down after every round, pro shop counters are disinfected and food is individually wrapped.

Lance Wong, President of Yugi Golf (northern California golf course management company) said, “The ownership and crew place the health and wellness of golfers and guests at the highest priority and will continue to observe as things might change.”

So, we are living in an intriguing time and we look forward to a return to ‘normal.’ But, Get Into Golf is here to tell you: don’t take this sitting down. Go get in a round of golf. Chances are you’ll get a great rate (greens fee) and you’ll be able to play at a comfortable pace.

John Renslow is a PGA professional, VP of Yugi Golf Management, and provides golf instruction at local courses.