GET INTO GOLF: Change it up, chase a rabbit

Rabbits, squirrels and gophers … greens keepers generally aren’t pleased to hear of these little rodents on the course, but for the players, they can be a lot of fun. We’re not talking about the fuzzy creatures that burrow in the ground, we’re talking about a game within the game.

Get Into Golf has explained various types of play, including Match Play (a hole by hole format in which one side competes against another) and Stroke Play (in which one’s aggregate score is accumulated). These are golf’s categorical formats.

But, who wants to do the same thing every day? Sometimes it’s good to change things up a bit. We drive the same car. We go to the same stores. Let’s change up the golf games and we’ll start with a Rabbit.

The Rabbit is game for three or more players and can be played across multiple groups of players. It is similar to Match Play in that we don’t need to keep track of the scores, we just track the Rabbits, more specifically a Leg(s) of the Rabbit. A unit or value of the wager is determined and we are ready to go.

On the first tee, everyone is equal. No one has won a hole and the Rabbit is “running.”

When a player wins this hole outright in Match Play, he or she is considered to be 1UP. But, this is a different game and we are using Rabbit terms, so you have won a “Leg.” This Leg will remain in this player’s possession (figuratively) until any other player wins a hole and the Leg is taken away.

What happens if a player with the Leg wins another hole? Well, that player now has two Legs. This is good, because if you lose a Leg (by losing the hole), you still have another Leg. Don’t lose that one though! When that last Leg(s) has been taken, the Rabbit is on the loose and is again “running.”

The object is to end the game, the round, with a Leg. Or, possess more Legs than holes that remain to be played. Remember that you do not have a single opponent. Everyone that you are playing with is now trying to win the next hole and get that leg from you.

The game can be played throughout the entire 18-hole round or you can create smaller sections. One popular variation is to play 6-hole Rabbits. Three Rabbits over the course of 18-holes. These smaller Rabbits creates a greater possibility for more than one winner. Yet, if a golfer is playing well, he/she might win all three.

Oh, about Squirrels and Gophers. A twist on the Rabbit is to pay out double if the Leg is won with a Birdie (squirrel) or triple if the Leg is won with an Eagle (gopher).

You know, if this were tennis the scores would start “Love – Love.” In golf, we use bird names for the better scores (my favorite being ‘Albatross’) and these games are named after rodents (go figure).

You’d think we paid our debts with pelts and skins…hmmm, skins. We’ll save that one for a later date.

John Renslow is a PGA professional, VP of Yugi Golf Management, and provides golf instruction at local courses.