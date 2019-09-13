GET INTO GOLF: Breaking down the Solheim Cup

Although we play an essentially individual sport, each year the fall schedule includes historic team events.

This week we have an international team competition known as the Solheim Cup. In the spirit of the men’s Ryder Cup, a team match between the United States and Europe, this is a biennial event that alternates host continents.

The Ryder Cup matches have been played for decades, dating back to 1927. However, for the ladies’ elite players, the Solheim Cup began in 1990.

This year’s European team of 12 players is represented by seven countries and is determined by both the Ladies European points list by the World Golf Rankings (based on each player’s performance through August). The United States team is determined primarily by earnings on the 2019 LPGA Tour Money List.

The format of individual and two-person team match-play is drawn from the Ryder Cup, consisting of 12 players per side and a non-playing captain. The captains are responsible for pairing the teams in the two-person events, which consist of both alternate shot and best ball formats (also known as “foursome” and “four ball” matches).

Rather than the common form of ‘stroke play’ that we see almost every week on Tour, the form of the Solheim Cup is ‘match play’. In this format, it doesn’t matter what a player’s total score might be, it matters how points have been won.

Each match, whether a team or singles match, is worth one point. With eight foursome matches, eight four-ball doubles matches and 12 singles matches that represents a total of 28 points (half points are awarded to each side in the event of a tie). To win the Solheim Cup a team must accrue a total of 14.5 points.

If the overall tally resulted in a tie, the United States retains the Cup.

Juli Inkster is the United States’ team Captain which is lead by Lexi Thompson and includes the Korda sisters and ANA Inspiration winner Morgan Pressel. This will be Inkster’s third straight role as Captain, winning the Cup in 2015 and retaining the trophy in 2017.

Catriona Matthew (Scotland) was chosen as the European team Captain. Suzann Pettersen and Anna Nordquist lead a young European squad that includes Charley Hull of England and Spain’s Carlota Ciganda.

Pettersen is coming back from the birth of her first child, but has the best track record on the team with over 16 LPGA wins.

The question to be answered this year is: which rookie will write their success story? Although, as individuals, both teams have had success on the course, three Europeans and five Americans will be teeing it up for the first time in a Solheim Cup match.

Playing for a team, playing for your country (ies), and playing a different format is a challenging change of pace for veteran and rookie alike. This makes the reward of victory that much sweeter. So, turn on Golf Channel and watch some of the world’s best players at Gleneagles in Scotland.

John Renslow is a PGA professional, VP of Yugi Golf Management, and provides golf instruction at local courses.