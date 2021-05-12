Full STEAM ahead: Read. Write. Run! 5K/10K/Family Fun Run set for Saturday

A young runner competes during the 2018 Read. Write. Run! 5K/10K/Family Fun Run. The annual fundraising event for Nevada City School District STEAM programs is back after canceling its 2020 event due to COVID. The 2021 Read. Write. Run! is set for Saturday. Photo

Submitted by Danielle Martin

The Read. Write. Run! 5K/10K/Family Fun Run is back on course, and welcoming the community to participate in-person this Saturday.

“We are really excited to be able to do that,” said race coordinator Mallory Russo. “Not many of the community runs have been able to do that, and ours happened to fall during a time where we are able to. We’re excited to welcome the community.”

Over the last year many of the local fundraising 5K/10K races were either canceled or held virtually due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The Read. Write. Run! event, formerly known as the Falling Leaves 5K/10K, is a major fundraiser for STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Mathematics) programs at Deer Creek and Seven Hills schools.

“(STEAM) is so hands on and exciting that it really hooks kids,” said Nevada City School District Superintendent Monica Daugherty. “They see the things they are learning in their other classes and how it applies, because it does integrate technology and math and all those things.”

The Read. Write. Run! 5K/10K has attracted between 100-150 participants in years past, and raised around $8,000 annually for the STEAM program.

“STEAM is really where we see a lot of career focus in the future for our kids,” Nevada City Schools Foundation President Laura van den Berg said.

This year, organizers are urging those interested in participating to sign up online prior to Saturday. Online registration can be completed at http://www.readwriterunnc.com. There will be day-of registration, but online registration is highly encouraged. The cost to participate is $25 for adults, $15 for kids 10-and under or $65 for a family of three or more.

In addition to the traditional 5K and 10K races, the event will also feature a 1-mile Family Fun Run. The 5K/10K starts at 8:30 a.m. Saturday. The Fun Run starts at 10 a.m. Photo

Submitted

In addition to the traditional 5K and 10K races, the event will also feature a 1-mile Family Fun Run. The 5K/10K starts at 8:30 a.m. Saturday. The Fun Run starts at 10 a.m.

“Part of our motivation is also to get kids active and in that experience of doing a fun run, and being out there with their peers,” said Daugherty. “So, there’s that extra bonus of doing a fun run with their parents and their friends. That’s another goal of ours — to create healthy young people.”

The Read. Write. Run! starts at Deer Creek School, 805 Lindley Ave., Nevada City, and traverses the neighboring roads and trails.

The event does have protocols in place to make it COVID-safe. Organizers are encouraging participants to wear a mask at all times, except during the race, to bring their own water bottle and snacks, and to maintain 3 feet of distance at the starting line and 6 feet of distance while running, unless to pass.

“We are really looking forward to having the community come out, enjoy the awesome weather and the first community run,” said Russo.

To contact Sports Editor Walter Ford, email wford@theunion.com