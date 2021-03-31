Friday football games for Nevada Union varsity, JV canceled

Getting high school football players back on the field was an arduous process. Keeping them on it has proven quite difficult as well.

For the third time in four weeks, the Nevada Union junior varsity football team has had its game canceled due to COVID-safety restrictions.

A positive test by a team member this week has nixed Friday’s scheduled home contest with Colfax, according to NU Athletic Director Dan Crossen.

The team’s season opener against Bear River and last Friday’s scheduled bout with Oakmont were also canceled. The only time the junior varsity Miners have played so far this season was March 19 against Placer.

The Miners’ varsity team will also not be playing their scheduled game against Colfax this Friday due to COVID-19.

The varsity Miners were placed under quarantine after two Placer High School players tested positive following the March 19 matchup between the teams. That quarantine was extended until this coming Friday after an NU team member tested positive last week, according to Crossen.

The varsity team has played two of its four scheduled games, a 20-9 win over Bear River, and a 34-27 loss to Placer.

The next scheduled games for NU’s varsity and junior varsity teams is April 9 at home against Lincoln. They then close the season April 17 against Truckee.

Canceled games will not be rescheduled. Per safety guidelines, the high football season must end by April 17 in order to allow enough time for players to recover for football’s possible return to its normal fall slot next school year.

