After a 10-8 season for the Bear River Bruins varsity baseball team, four players earned All-Pioneer Valley League (PVL) team. Senior catcher Dakota Ayestaran and freshman pitcher/first baseman Kaden Nicholls made the All-PVL first team. At the same time, junior center fielder Kaden Cavolt and sophomore shortstop Ben Barley earned All-PVL second-team honors.
Ayestaran was second in the PVL in batting average with a .451 average. He led the Bruins in average hits (230 and RBis (14). Ayestaran also led Bear River with stolen bases and made no errors behind the plate.
Nicholls was outstanding on the pitching mound going 6-2 with a 1.94 ERA. He pitched 43.1 innings and struck out 69 batters. Nicholls pitched a no-hitter this season against the Center Cougars back in April when he went seven innings and struck out 13 Cougars.
At the plate, Nicholls hit .317, had 13 hits, and was second on the team in RBIs with 11.
With a .333 batting average, Cavolt was third in hitting for the Bruins. He had 16 hits, including two doubles and four triples. Cavolt was also exceptional in the field, with a .957 fielding percentage with 21 put-outs.
Barley was second on the team in batting average (.358), hits (19), and stolen bases (14). He led the Bruins in runs scored with 21. Barley was also effective on the bump, winning two games in four appearances. He posted an ERA of 1.17, pitched 12 innings, and struck out ten batters.
Three of the Bear River All-PVL teamers are expected to return next year. So the future is bright for the Bruins baseball program.
