After a 10-8 season for the Bear River Bruins varsity baseball team, four players earned All-Pioneer Valley League (PVL) team. Senior catcher Dakota Ayestaran and freshman pitcher/first baseman Kaden Nicholls made the All-PVL first team. At the same time, junior center fielder Kaden Cavolt and sophomore shortstop Ben Barley earned All-PVL second-team honors.

