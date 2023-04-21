Sports Reporter
Caitlin Collier graduated from Nevada Union High School in 1989; her No.13 jersey is retired for her outstanding prep career. Collier played basketball and tennis for the Miners while at Nevada Union.
“Great memories,” Caitlin Collier said. “Girl’s basketball was at the height of its success, not only at our school but also in the nation. It was the number one girls’ sport at the time. Lisa Leslie was a star in high school in LA, and Cheryl Miller (Reggie Miller’s sister) was already a massive name at the University of Southern California. Coach Craig Strohm had begun his unbelievable run in revitalizing the Lady Miner program. We were a band of sisters with French braids, big bangs, and lots of hair spray. But we were fierce. And what I remember most was how competitive we were. There was literally one focus — and that was to win. And win it all. We also loved practice, which is rare for a team.”
Collier attended the University of California at Davis and received a degree in Psychology. After her Collier days in college, Collier decided she wanted to have some fun.
“I was a blackjack dealer at Harrah’s at Lake Tahoe. I skied. I recreated,” Collier said.
After her time in Lake Tahoe, Collier had difficulty deciding what she wanted to do and returned to Grass Valley and worked at a small summer camp.
“Craig Strohm asked me to work at a small summer camp,” Collier said. “From that moment teaching my first station, I knew I wanted to be a college coach. He asked me to co-coach the freshman team and assist with the varsity.”
The following season, Collier took an assistant coach position at Sierra College, which confirmed that she’d found her passion. A year later, while obtaining a master’s degree in sports management from the University of San Francisco, she signed on as an assistant coach and athletics director at Dominican University in San Rafael.
“Then athletic director Bill Fusco, who was recently inducted into the National Athletic Directors Hall of Fame, he helped me get my first head coaching job at Menlo College under then Athletic Director Craig Walsh, the late coach Bill Walsh’s son,” Collier said.
“It was a fabulous opportunity and ten year period of my life. I was tasked with building the program from the ground up; they had never fielded a team. So it was an invaluable learning experience to build something from nothing. Really incredible looking back on it now. I was also the school’s first female Director of Athletics for five years,” Collier said.
In 1998, Collier became the head coach at Menlo College, and in her first season, the team went 18-7, finishing third in the California Pacific Conference. The following season she brought a conference tournament championship and the program’s first berth into the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Division II.
In 2003, Collier was named Menlo’s athletic director, and she remained the head coach of the women’s basketball team.
The Oaks’ list of accolades during their 2006-07 breakthrough season was impressive. Menlo tied a program best for total victories (25) and set records for fewest losses (3), winning percentage (.890), national ranking (No. 7, Feb. 21, 2007), and conference record (16-0).
Collier resigned in March of 2008 after spending 11 years at Menlo to take a job as an assistant coach on the UNLV women’s basketball team coaching staff.
Collier finished her coaching career at Menlo with a 178-95 overall record.
Collier spent 11 years on the Lady Rebel staff after being hired in May 2008. After spending two years as the top assistant, she was promoted in the summer of 2010 to associate head coach. 2020 was Collier’s last year at UNLV.
“The love for teaching and competing,” Collier said.” Bringing out the best in others, things they thought were impossible for themselves. You see it. And it is your job to get them there. Then they look back and realize that the work and the intensity and all of the many corrections, over and over again, were all worth it because it got them there to another level of achievement and potential, and that is the gift. Once you work on the relationships and people part of the job, the tactical knowledge, a lifelong learning process for a coach, is layered on top. You must have both pieces to be a great coach; the relationships and people part and the tactical and critical thinking on the fly abilities.”
Collier is now the project lead on Nick Calzo’s book My Baseball Story, “What Does Baseball Mean To You.”
“NickDel Calzo, an award-winning photographer and novelist,” Collier added. “He and my dad, Peter Collier, successfully partnered on two previous books, one of which was a New York Times bestseller, Medal Of Honor; Portraits of Valor Beyond the Call of Duty (3rd ed 2016). So when Nick’s son Dean suggested to his dad that he do a book on baseball — he had my dad join his team, again, because they had been so successful in previous ventures. When my dad was ill towards the end of his life (he passed away in 2019) and in the hospital, he told me he wanted me to finish a project for him. We never got to the actual project, believe it or not. It was a very difficult but special time. But I told him that I would do it, whatever it was. A year after he had passed away, Nick Del Calzo called my mom about a “project.” It was the baseball book. He asked her to be on the panel to help select the winning fan stories. When she told me — it instantly struck both of us that this was the project my dad talked about in the hospital.”
The book will consist of baseball fan stories that fans have written and submitted to the www.mybaseballstory.com website.
“The stories are pretty amazing; some are funny, some sad, but all are really indicative of how baseball stands alone in the landscape of professional sports,” Collier said. “Especially with respect to the unique devotion of the fans. And this is what we are trying to capture (and we did — spoiler alert) in the book. It will also be a visually stunning book like Nick’s other projects. He is a taskmaster in terms of design and aesthetics. In addition, he is a special person, so I am extra motivated to make this book great for him.”
Release of the book is scheduled for mid-July, around the same time as the Major League All-Star Game in Seattle this summer.
“The All-Star game is in Seattle this summer, and Nick moved to Seattle just recently,” Collier said. “So all the stars are aligning for us.”