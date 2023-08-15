Cardinals Broncos Football

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Tanner Vallejo (51) against the Denver Broncos of an NFL football game Sunday, December 18, 2022, in Denver.

 ap photo/Bart Young

Sports Reporter

Tanner Vallejo, a 2013 Nevada Union graduate, was signed by the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. ESPN’s Tom Pelissero tweeted this out Sunday “The Vikings are signing veteran LB Tanner Vallejo,” per source. An elite special teamer.”

To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.