Sports Reporter
Tanner Vallejo, a 2013 Nevada Union graduate, was signed by the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. ESPN’s Tom Pelissero tweeted this out Sunday “The Vikings are signing veteran LB Tanner Vallejo,” per source. An elite special teamer.”
Coming out of Boise State in 2017, he was a sixth-round selection of the Buffalo Bills.
In his four seasons in college, Vallejo racked up 275 tackles, 35 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, and one interception that he returned for a 63-yard touchdown.
Vallejo injured his knee in the preseason of his rookie year with the Bills. He made the roster in 2017 but was waived right before the 2018 season. He was primarily a special teams ace with the Bills and went on to make a career out of it.
The Cleveland Browns claimed Vallejo, and he played one season for them. He was one of the key special teams player. Vallejo was also on the field with the defense for 145 snaps.
After his time in Cleveland, Vallejo moved on to the Arizona Cardinals, but he didn’t make the 53-man roster, and Washington claimed him.
After spending two months in Washington Vallejo was waived and returned to the Cardinals, where he played for the remainder of 2019 and the following three seasons.
In his career, Vallejo appeared in 82 games, including eight starts. He recorded 114 tackles for Bills, Browns, Redskins and Cardinals. The former Miner played on 683 defensive snaps and 1,535 with the special teams.
While at Nevada Union, Vallejo compiled 419 tackles in his three-year varsity career. He was also a two-time Sierra Foothill League Defensive MVP, three-time All-Metro League selection and three-time All-Sac-Joaquin Section selection.
To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.
