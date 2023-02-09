Elias Funez/efunez@theunion.com

Former Bear River pitcher Kaitlyn Maddux was recognized as the California Collegiate Athletic Association player of the week. She currently has a 2-0 record pitching for the San Francisco State Gators and has struck out 16 batters. She graduated from Bear River High School in 2018.

