Sports Reporter
Former Bear River graduate Kaitlyn Maddux, who now plays softball for the San Francisco State Gators, won the California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) Pitcher of the Week award last week as a sophomore on the team.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Home delivery of The Union every Tuesday - Saturday in the following zip codes:
95602, 95712, 95713, 95922, 95924, 95945, 95946, 95949, 95959, 95960, 95975, 95977, 95986
PLUS E-Edition and unlimited access to articles on TheUnion.com $19.58/month (will continue each month until cancelled).
E-Edition and unlimited access to articles on TheUnion.com $18.64/month (will continue each month until cancelled).
Sports Reporter
Former Bear River graduate Kaitlyn Maddux, who now plays softball for the San Francisco State Gators, won the California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) Pitcher of the Week award last week as a sophomore on the team.
Maddux won the two games she’s pitched, allowing only one earned run during those games. She also pitched 14 innings and struck out 16 batters, becoming the first Gator to receive the CCAA Pitcher of the Week since 2019. Maddux was “really excited” to win the award.
“It was really exciting,” Maddux said. “Coming off of last year that wasn’t my best season, it was great to open up the 2023 season with that recognition.”
Last year the SFSU Gators girls softball team was 23-30.
In the season opener against Hawaii Pacific, Maddux gave up three unearned runs, three hits, and struck out eight batters in a complete game 3-2 Victory. Maddux followed that up with another complete game win, allowing only three hits and three runs (two unearned). She also had eight strikeouts in the win. During the week, opposing hitters only hit .125 against Maddux.
Maddux has strong goals for the gators this season.
“My goal for this season is to go to postseason and compete for a national championship.”
During her time at Bear River, Maddux was a four-year starter and hit .429, including .621 as a senior. She also pitched 199 innings and had 245 strikeouts. Maddux made the Pioneer Valley All-League team three times as a member of the Bruins.
“When I played at Bear River, we faced some of the toughest competition in the area,” Maddux Said. “Being able to face tough competition like I did in high school helped me prepare to play the best of the best in college.”
Maddux’ successes have her contemplating playing professionally.
“I would love to continue playing beyond college,” Maddux said. “But I also want to experience life outside of softball. If the opportunity presented itself to continue to play after college, I probably would.”
The Gators are 4-1 on the young season and are back in action on Friday with a doubleheader against Biola, who is also 4-1 in their season.
To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields, email lfields@theunion.com.
Live scanner feed here: