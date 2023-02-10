Elias Funez/efunez@theunion.com

Forest Lake Christian’s Sadie Whaley (20) and the Falcons take on the Woodland Christian Cardinals tonight at home. The Falcons are 17-4, 12-1, and are playing for a shot at the league title.

Tonight the Central Valley California League title is on the line as the Forest Lake Christian lady Falcons basketball team (17-4, 11-1) has a showdown against the Woodland Christian Cardinals (20-7, 10-3).

