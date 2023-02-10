Sports Reporter
Tonight the Central Valley California League title is on the line as the Forest Lake Christian lady Falcons basketball team (17-4, 11-1) has a showdown against the Woodland Christian Cardinals (20-7, 10-3).
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Sports Reporter
Tonight the Central Valley California League title is on the line as the Forest Lake Christian lady Falcons basketball team (17-4, 11-1) has a showdown against the Woodland Christian Cardinals (20-7, 10-3).
It will be the Falcons’ last game before heading into the playoffs. Tip off is at 6:00 PM at Forest Lake Christian High School, 12515 Combie Rd, Auburn, CA, 95602.
In the first matchup against Woodland Christian, Forest Lake beat them 58-42 back on January 12th. The Falcons outscored the Cardinals 37-16 in the second and third quarters to pull away with the victory. Forest Lake’s Sadie Whaley led all scorers with 29 points, while teammates Allie Nguyen and Michelle Sams added 11 points.
Whaley leads the Falcons in scoring with 18.2 points per game, Sams is second on the team in scoring, averaging 11.6, while Nguyen adds 8.4 points per game.
Forest Lake and Foresthill are both 12-1 in the Central Valley California League (CVCL), but since the Wildfires beat the Falcons earlier this season, they get the first-place nod. If Forest Lake beats Woodland Christian and Foresthill loses to Sierra Academy of Expeditionary Learning, the Falcons will win the (CVCL).
To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.
Live scanner feed here: