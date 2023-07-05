Sports Reporter
The California Interscholastic Federation (CIF), which governs interscholastic sports in California, studied what sports are being played in California from the 2021-22 school year.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Sports Reporter
The California Interscholastic Federation (CIF), which governs interscholastic sports in California, studied what sports are being played in California from the 2021-22 school year.
Football participation has dropped yearly, but it is still the most popular sport.
Football is the most played high school sport in California among boys, with 75,560 participants. Soccer is second with 47,930, followed by track and field (43,260), basketball (42,050), and baseball (39,450).
On the girls’ side, soccer first has 42,000, followed by volleyball at 40,660. Track and field is third with 34,290, followed by softball (27,090) and basketball (26,210).
In Nevada County, 260 boys played football, 160 basketball, and 110 played baseball and soccer. Also, 100 boys played volleyball.
For the girls in Nevada County, volleyball was the top sport, with 150. Basketball had 120 girls playing, followed by soccer (110), Tennis (100), and softball (90)
Nevada County
Boys
Football (11-player) 260 16%
Basketball 160 10%
Baseball 110 7%
Soccer 110 7%
Volleyball 100 6%
Track & Field 80 5%
Tennis 60 4%
Water polo 50 3%
Wrestling 50 3%
Golf 40 2%
Snowboarding 40 2%
Swimming & diving 40 2%
Cross country 30 2%
Flag football 10 1%
Sking (alpine) 10 1%
Girls
Volleyball 150 10%
Basketball 120 8%
Soccer 110 7%
Tennis 100 7%
Softball 90 6%
Track & field 70 4%
Cheer (sideline) 50 3%
Swimming & diving 50 3%
Golf 40 3%
Cross country 40 2%
Snowboarding 30 2%
Cheer (traditional) 20 2%
Cheer (competitive) 20 1%
Skiing (alpine) 20 1%
Water polo 20 1%
Wrestling 10 <1%
Flag football 10 <1%
Live scanner feed here: