Sports Reporter
The Nevada Union Miners lacrosse team had a fantastic season this year after going 9-3 in te season, and 6-3 in the Foothill Valley League (FVL), resulting in five Nevada Union players making the All-FVL team.
The Nevada Union Miners lacrosse team had a fantastic season this year after going 9-3 in te season, and 6-3 in the Foothill Valley League (FVL), resulting in five Nevada Union players making the All-FVL team.
Senior Caleb Prewitt was the league MVP goalie, while sophomores Ethan Holmes and Lucca Reischman made All-FVL first team. Senior Tyler Chazen and sophomore Tucker Wood made the All-FVL second team.
Prewitt finished the season with a 73% save percentage and had 148 saves in 524 minutes as goalie.
Reischman was first on the team with 52 goals and averaged 4.3 per game. While Holmes was second with 44 goals and averaged 3.7 per game. Holmes also led the Miners with 16 total assists.
Chazen won 70% of the Miners’ faceoffs totaling 132 wins in 188 faceoffs. He was second to Holmes in GBs with 54 and 4.9 per game.
GBs are Ground Balls. Any ball not in the possession of one team that comes into the possession of the other team in live-ball play can be a ground ball. For example, this may occur on an intercepted pass (the ball does not have to hit the ground) or from a ball checked loose onto the ground.
Wood finished the season with 15 goals, six assists, and 32 GBs.
Holmes, Reischman, and Wood are all expected back next year for the Miners.
To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.
