Father still knows best: Bear River tops Western Sierra

Bear River Bruins varsity football co-head coach Terry Logue (right) gets emotional as he hugs his son, Western Sierra Wolves head coach Zach Logue, during a rare pre-game greeting between the two head coaches.

Photo: Elias Funez

It was a father vs. son football contest at J. David Ramsey Stadium Friday night and when the dust settled it was clear, father still knows best.

“I thought it went as well as it could,” Bear River co-head coach Terry Logue said after his team’s 28-0 victory over Western Sierra, a team coached by his son Zach Logue. “I don’t think there were any serious injuries. They played hard. Our kids all got to play. It was great coaching against Zach.”

Zach Logue, a 2000 Bear River graduate, is a former player and assistant coach for the Bruins now in his second season at the helm of the Western Sierra program.

Bear River co-head coaches Scott Savoie and Terry Logue (from left) talk with Western Sierra head coach Zach Logue and reporters following Friday night’s rare matchup.

Photo: Elias Funez

“It was a little surreal,” he said of coaching on the opposite sideline of his father. “’But once the game got going you just start coaching and don’t even realize what’s going on half the time. I’m happy we made it through healthy. I’m proud of the way our kids battled for all 48 minutes. … It was a heck of a night for all of us.”

The Bruins (2-1) got it done in their usual fashion by grinding it out on the ground on offense, and hard-hitting, swarm tackling on defense.

Leading the ground attack was Jacob Ayestaran with a pair of touchdown runs, both of which came from 3-yards out. Joe Knowlton added a 6-yard touchdown run. And, Joey Knox put the game away with a 44-yard touchdown burst in the fourth quarter. Anders Torgerson, Devin Ortez, Kaden Cavolt and Kaiya Hart also ran the ball well for the Bruins.

Bear River’s (6) Joe Knowlton carries the ball on a run during the Bruins’ 28-0 win over the Western Sierra Wolves.

Photo: Elias Funez

As a team, Bear River spread it around, getting carries from 13 different players in the game.

“Football is about blocking and tackling and I think we did those things well tonight,” said Bear River co-head coach Scott Savoie.

Leading the Western Sierra Wolves was Aiden Johnson, who rushed 25 times for 109 yards.

The Bear River Bruins’ junior varsity squad got playing time against the varsity Western Sierra Wolves during Friday’s 28-0 win.

Photo: Elias Funez

Both programs have small rosters made up of two-way players. Western Sierra has just the varsity team, made up of about 18 players. The Bruins have about the same at the varsity level, so they brought the junior varsity players up to play in the game.

“I’ve been watching the JV guys the last two weeks and the future of Bear River football looks bright to me,” said Savoie.

After the game, Savoie, Terry Logue and Zach Logue all gathered to congratulate each other and talk to the media.

Bear River ball carrier (43) Devin Ortez moves the ball up the field for the Bruins during Friday night’s win over the Western Sierra Wolves.

Photo: Elias Funez

“Coaching against a son is something I’ve never done before,” Terry Logue said. “I’m really proud of what he’s doing over there. I’ve been on the bottom and it’s not easy to get to the top, but he’ll be there.”

While the matchup is one that likely won’t become annual, all the coaches agreed it was a special night at Bear River.

“It was a fun night during a Covid year, that’s for sure,” said Zach Logue.

Next up for the Bruins is a home game against Truckee on April 3.

SCORE BY QUARTER SECOND QUARTER BR: Jacob Ayestaran 3-yard run (10:55). Anders Torgerson kick. BR: Joe Knowlton 6-yard run (3:42). Torgerson kick. THIRD QUARTER BR: Ayestaran 3-yard run (3:32). Torgerson kick. FOURTH QUARTER BR: Joey Knox 44-yard run (10:55). Torgerson kick.

To contact Sports Editor Walter Ford, email wford@theunion.com.