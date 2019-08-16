FASTPITCH SOFTBALL: Dirt Bags, West Cal Concrete and A-Z Supply advance to semifinals

The Nevada County Fastpitch Softball playoffs got under way this week as the league’s seven teams dug in with their sights set on taking home the 2019 title.

The defending league champion Oroville Dirt Bags got all they could handle before pulling away down the stretch and winning their opening round matchup, 8-4, Thursday at Les Eva Field at Memorial Park in Grass Valley.

Facing No. 7 seed All Star Automotive (B), the No. 2 seeded Dirt Bags jumped out to a 2-0 lead after one inning.

All Star Automotive (B) rallied with two runs in the top of the fourth, getting an RBI single from Nick Costa to knot the game up.

The Dirt Bags regained the lead with an RBI sac fly in the bottom of the fourth. Then back-to-back home runs from Tim Hill and Toby Thompson in the fifth gave them some breathing room. Hill’s three run blast was a moon shot over the left field fence. Thompson’s solo jack took a much more direct line over the left field fence.

Earning the win from the circle was Ashley Birdsong-Rice. The skilled pitcher hit her spots and mixed speeds as she struck out eight in seven innings.

No. 6 seed A-Z Supply advanced past No. 3 Longs Bottle Shop in the early game Thursday.

In Wednesday’s first round matchup, No. 4 seed West Cal Concrete faced off with No. 5 Gold Country Auto. The contest was tight early on, but West Cal Concrete broke a 1-1 tie with six runs in the fifth inning and then added three more in the sixth to earn an 11-1 mercy rule victory. Leading West Cal Concrete from the plate was Walter Carson and Colten Gould. Carson went 3-for-4 with a double. Gould hit the games only home run and scored twice.

The semifinals are set for next Wednesday with No. 1 seed All Star Automotive (A) taking on West Cal Concrete at 6:30 p.m. All Star Automotive (A) finished in first place after the regular season play and received a bye through the first round. The second semifinal pits the Dirt Bags against A-Z at 8 p.m. The semifinal winners will face each other for the league championship at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. All games will be played at Memorial Park.

To contact Sports Editor Walter Ford, call 530-477-4232 or email wford@theunion.com.