Fast Facts: Sac-Joaquin Section football playoffs 2022, second round

All seven eventual section champions will participate in the CIF State Football Bowl Northern California Regional Championships to be played on December 2 and 3 at sites to be determined. Winners of select regional games will play in the State Championships on December 9 and 10 at Saddleback College in Mission Viejo. The remaining teams will compete for state championships at home sites. A CIF State committee will place all Section champions into the regional games by competitive equity. The two open division teams (one north and one south) will not play in regional contests; they’ll go straight to the state game.

Seeds 5-8 went 19-5 under this format in its fourth season, which saw six 12-team brackets in Divisions 1-6. The top four seeds in each division had byes.

Five leagues went undefeated in the first round, led by 3-0 performances by the Delta and PVL. The FVL went 2-0. Meanwhile, the GSL, TCAL and WAC all saw their teams go 0-3.

The Southern Athletic League has six teams remaining after the first round. The PVL and SFL each have four teams remaining, while the CVC, FVL and TVL all have four teams standing.

We saw two divisions where there were no upsets by seed: D1 and D6. There were a handful of somewhat major upsets. We saw two No. 11 seeds win: Yuba City in D3 and Nevada Union in D4.

Four years ago, under the previous playoff format, the first round saw 21 games where the margin of victory was 35 or more; that’s a game with a running clock in the fourth quarter. After the first round this year, where about one-third of the postseason games have been played, there were seven such contests. The previous three years saw the following number of contests with running clocks: 8, 6, 6.

While we had some blowouts in the first round, there were also several barnburners.

* D2: No. 10 Antelope 41, No. 7 Tracy 38: On the game’s final play, Antelope quarterback Jesiah Bateman completed a short pass for a touchdown to Cassidy Cole. The Titans’ first lead came with :00 on the clock.

* D3: No. 10 Roseville 28, No. 7 Oakdale 21: Roseville jumped out to a 20-0 early lead, then held on as the Mustangs rallied in the second half. Roseville had an interception near the end zone in the final moments. Brandon Graydon scored three touchdowns for the Tigers.

* D4: No. 11 Nevada Union 33, No. 6 East Union 28: East Union took a 28-20 lead into the locker rooms at halftime, but didn’t score another point as the Miners rallied. A late East Union drive was ended by an interception in the end zone and the upset was clinched.

* D5: No. 8 Ripon 35, No. 9 Rosemont 30: Ripon scored three touchdowns in the fouirth quarter to rally from a 30-14 deficit and the shocking victory. Xzavier Clark scored three touchdowns for the Indians, including two in the final quarter.

* D6: No. 6 Colfax 25, No. 11 Argonaut 22: Colfax scored 18 unanswered second-half points and Cannon Tomlin’s field goal on the final play of the game was the difference.

There were 10 North vs. South matchups (Lodi = South, Galt = North) in the first round, and the North won nine of those games.

Longest drive: The biggest upset is that our longest drive in the second round doesn’t involve Mariposa. Instead, we’ll see No. 6 Colfax travel down Highways 80, 99 and 33 to No. 3 Orestimba in a D6 tilt. It’s 146 miles each way, so make sure and bring your homework. It’s the first time in four years that this travel didn’t involve Mariposa. Other long drives are:

139 miles – Esparto at Summerville (D6) 127 miles – Delta at Le Grand (D7) 125 miles – Gustine at Woodland Christian (D7) 117 miles – Buhach Colony at Vanden (D4) 115 miles – Sutter at Ripon (D5)

Shortest drive: We have two games tied for the shortest drive of the second round. In a D2 matchup, Antelope is heading up Highway 50 to play Del Oro. And in a D4 game, Capital Christian goes up Highway 50 and Hazel Ave. to play Casa Roble. The length of each of these trips: 15 miles. Easy peasy! Other short distances are:

19 miles – Jesuit at Rocklin (D2) 20 miles – Sheldon at Folsom (D1) 20 miles – Woodcreek at Placer (D3) 29 miles – Elk Grove at Oak Ridge (D1)

The Division I-VII championships will be held at sites across the Section on Nov. 25 and Nov. 26. We anticipate the Division I and II championships to be at Hughes Stadium, Sacramento City College.

The Annual Championship Football Breakfast will be Monday, Nov. 21 at Hutchins Street Square in Lodi at 9:00 a.m. All teams – coaches and some players – are expected to attend. You’re invited as well. This is a great opportunity to talk to anybody you wish who is playing in the championships. You’ll get more information on this from me down the road.

Let’s take a look at this weekend’s second-round matchups:

DIVISION I * No. 8 Sheldon (8-3) at No. 1 Folsom (9-1): These teams have met in the playoffs once before. In the 2016 D1 first round, Folsom beat Sheldon 41-14 en route to the championship game. Sheldon is in the second round for the fifth time in the last six seasons; it missed the playoffs entirely in 2019. The Huskies have never made the semifinals. Folsom, the defending D1 champion, is in the second round for the 13yr year in a row. The Bulldogs program boasts a total of 10 SJS championship banners.

* No. 5 Central Catholic (7-4) at No. 4 Monterey Trail (8-2): These teams have met in the playoffs once before; that was last year’s SJS D2 championship game, a 43-22 Central Catholic victory. The Raiders are in the second round for the 21st straight time and are looking for their fourth appearance in the semifinals in the last five years. The program has a Section-best 20 championships. Monterey Trail is in the second round for the third straight time. The Mustangs have made the Section championship game the last three years, losing all of them. They are 0-5 in SJS title games.

* No. 6 Elk Grove (8-3) at No. 3 Oak Ridge (8-2): These teams have met in the playoffs once before; in the 2015 D1 semifinals, Elk Grove beat Oak Ridge 30-18. The Thundering Herd is in the second round for the fourth straight year and looking to advance to the semifinals for the third straight time. They have six championships, the last one being the 2019 D2 title. Oak Ridge didn’t make the playoffs in 2021, and before that made the second round five straight seasons. The Trojans are currently on a three-game postseason winning streak, last winning a title in 2019 (D1).

* No. 7 Turlock (7-4) at No. 2 St. Mary’s (10-0): These teams have never met in the playoffs. Turlock is in the second round for the third time in the last four seasons. The Bulldogs have one semifinal appearance in school history, in D1 in 2002. St. Mary’s is in the second round for the eighth straight season and is looking for its second straight appearance in the semifinals. The Rams have three Section championship banners hanging in their gym, the last one was the 2016 D1 crown.

* DIVISION II

* No. 8 Vacaville (8-3) at No. 1 Manteca (9-1): These teams have never met in the postseason. Vacaville is in the second round for the first time since 2017. Last week’s win over Lodi snapped a four-game postseason losing streak. The Bulldogs are looking for their first semifinal appearance since 2014. Manteca is in D2 for the first time and is in the second round for the ninth straight season. The Buffaloes are looking for their fifth trip to the semifinals in the last six years; in every one of those years, they won a Section championship. They’ve won eight titles, including last year’s D3 crown.

* No. 5 Jesuit (9-2) at No. 4 Rocklin (7-3): These teams have never met in the SJS playoffs. The Marauders are in the second round for the sixth straight year, and are hoping to make the semifinals for the first time since 2018 in D2. They’ve won two Section titles, the last one coming in 2002 (D1). Rocklin is in the second round for the second straight year. They got the the semifinals last year, advancing all the way to the SJS D1 championship game. They’ve won one title, the D2 crown in 2009.

* No. 6 Granite Bay (7-4) at No. 3 Downey (10-0): These teams have met three times before in the playoffs, with Granite Bay winning all of them. GB won 30-22 in the 2019 D2 first round, 42-31 in the 2015 D2 first round and 56-20 in the 2012 D1 second round. Granite Bay returns to the second round for the third straight season. The Grizzlies are looking to advance to the semifinals for the first time since 2017, when they won the D2 championship. Downey is in the second round for the first time since 2018. The Knights are looking for their second semifinal appearance in school history; the first one was in D1 in 1985.

* No. 10 Antelope (8-3) at No. 2 Del Oro (8-2): These teams have met in the playoffs once before; in the 2016 D2 semifinals, Del Oro beat Antelope 50-10. The Titans are in the second round for the seventh straight year, and their last appearance in the semifinals was the 2016 loss to Del Oro. The Golden Eagles are in the second round for the second straight year and are looking for their first appearance in the semis since 2018. They boast 11 SJS championships, the last one won was the 2016 D2 title.

* DIVISION III

* No. 8 Woodcreek 8-3) at No. 1 Placer (10-0): These teams have never met in the playoffs. Woodcreek is in the second round for the second time in school history. The Timberwolves’ only other playoff victory came back in 2008. The Hillmen are in the second round for the seventh straight time and they have made it to the Section championship game four of the last five postseasons. They won the 2017 D4 crown.

* No. 5 Merced (7-4) at No. 4 Christian Brothers (8-2): These teams have never met in the playoffs. Merced is in the second round for the third straight year and looking for its third straight appearance in the semifinals. Last year, the Bears advanced to the D4 championship game. Christian Brothers is in the second round for the second straight year and looking for its first appearance in the semifinals since 2017. irst time since 2017. The Falcons made it to the D3 championship game in 2016, losing 51-14 to Oakdale.

* No. 11 Yuba City (5-6) at No. 3 Grant (7-2): These teams have met in the SJS postseason four times before, with each team winning twice. Grant won in the 1993 and 1997 D1 tournament, while Yuba City won the 1987 D1 playoffs and in D2 in 2013. Yuba City is in the second round for the third time in the last four years and is looking for its first appearance in the semifinals since 2013. Grant is in the playoffs for the first time since 2018. The Pacers are looking for their first appearance in the semifinals since 2014. That was their last Section championship won, in D2.

* No. 10 Roseville (6-4) at No. 2 Patterson (9-1): These teams have never met in the playoffs. Roseville is in the second round for the third straight season and only the fourth time in its last 13 postseason appearances. The Tigers are looking for their first appearance in the semifinals since 2008 in D2. Patterson is in the second round for the fifth straight season and is looking to make the semifinals for the second straight time.

* DIVISION IV

* No. 9 Buhach Colony (5-6) at No. 1 Vanden (9-1): These teams have never met in the playoffs. Buhach Colony last made the playoffs in 2019, and it made the second round in each of its last two postseason appearances. The Thunder last advanced to the semifinals in 2012. Vanden is in the second round for the fifth straight season and won the D4 championship last year. The Vikings, winners of four Section championships, went on to win a state title last year.

* No. 5 Lincoln-L (6-5) at No. 4 Kimball (5-4): These teams have never met in the playoffs. Lincoln-L is in the second round for the second straight year; before this run, the Zebras last won in the playoffs in 2009. They’ve never advanced to the semifinals. Kimball is in the playoffs for only the third time in school history and is in the second round for the second straight time. Last year was the first playoff win for the Jaguars.

* No. 11 Nevada Union (5-6) at. No 3 West Park (8-1): While these teams have never met in the playoffs, they are in the same league – the FVL – and West Park beat Nevada Union 36-6 in their matchup this year. Nevada Union is in the second round for the first time since 2009, when the Miners won the D1 championship. The program has four total Section titles. West Park, a new school in Roseville, has its first senior class this year and is in the playoffs for the second time in school history. The Panthers lost in the first round last year.

* No. 7 Capital Christian (5-5) at No. 2 Casa Roble (9-1): These teams have never met in the playoffs. Capital Christian is in the playoffs for the first time since 2019; it made the second round in its last three playoff appearances. The Cougars last made the semifinals in 2018, when they won the D3 championship. Casa Roble is in the second round for the second year in a row, it made the semifinals last year. The Rams have one Section championship banner, they won the D3 title in 2008.

* DIVISION V

* No. 8 Ripon (5-6) at No. 1 Sutter (10-0): These teams have never met in the SJS playoffs. However, they did meet in the 2019 CIF Northern California Regional Division IV-AA Championship, with Ripon winning 31-14. The Indians are in the second round for the fourth straight year and looking for their third straight appearance in the semifinals. Sutter is in the SJS playoffs for the first time after joining this section following years of dominance – 15 championships – in the Northern Section.

* No. 5 Escalon 8-3) at No. 4 Hilmar (7-3): These teams have met nine times in the SJS playoffs, with Escalon enjoying a 5-4 advantage. They’ve met in four Section championship games – 2003, 2005, 2011 and 2021 – with Escalon winning three of them. The Cougars are in the second round for the fifth straight year and are riding a seven-game postseason winning streak. Hilmar, who beat Escalon 21-20 in their TVL matchup this year, is in the second round for the fifth straight year and looking for its fifth straight appearance in the semifinals. These programs have combined for 17 Section championships.

* No. 6 Dixon (9-2) at No. 3 Liberty Ranch (10-0): These teams have met in the playoffs once before; in the 2015 D4 first round, Liberty Ranch beat Dixon 45-22. The Rams are in the second round for the second straight year. Their last appearance in the semifinals dates all the way back to 1974. Liberty Ranch is in the second round for the second straight year. The Hawks are looking to advance to the semifinals for the first time since 2015, when they advanced to the Section championship game.

* No. 10 Center (6-4) at No. 2 Sonora (8-2): These teams have met in the playoffs once before; in the 1999 D2 first round, Sonora beat Center 13-12. Center is in the second round for the first time since 2019, it made the semifinals that year. Sonora is in the second round for the first time since 2019. It is looking for its first appearance in the semifinals since 2015. The Wildcats won the 2015 D5 championship game (42-30 over Bear River).

* DIVISION VI

* No. 8 Esparto (8-2) at No. 1 Summerville (8-1): These teams have never met in the playoffs. Esparto is in the second round for the second straight year and second time in school history – it joined the SJS from the Northern Section in 2020. Summerville is in the second round for the first time since 2009. The Bears last made the semifinals in 2001. They are in search of their first Section championship.

* No. 5 Bradshaw Christian (8-2) at No. 4 Marysville (7-3): These teams have never met in the playoffs. Bradshaw Christian is in the second round for the third straight season. The Pride last made it to the semifinals in the 2017 D6 tournament. They’ve won five Section titles, the last one coming in 2015 (D6). Marysville is in the playoffs for the first time since 2016. The Indians last made the semifinals in 2008; that year, they won their only Section championship, in D6.

* No. 6 Colfax (7-3) at No. 3 Orestimba (9-1): These teams have met in the playoffs twice before, with Colfax winning both of them. In the 2010 D4 first round, the Falcons won 48-33 and they won 43-20 in the 2017 D5 first round. Colfax is in the second round for the first time since 2019. The Falcons’ last semifinal appearance was in 2018, when they went on to win the D5 title. Orestimba is in the second round for the first time since 2016. The Warriors have never made the semifinals.

* No. 7 Twelve Bridges (7-4) at No. 2 Hughson (8-2): These teams have never made the playoffs. Twelve Bridges is in the playoffs for the first time in school history. Hughson is in the second round for the third straight time. The Huskies last made the semifinals in 2000, when they went on to win the D3 championship. Hughson has four Section championship banners hanging in its gym.

* DIVISION VII * No. 1 Ripon Christian (8-2) at No. 8 Rio Vista (6-4): These teams have met in the playoffs once before; in the 2017 D7 championship game, Rio Vista beat Ripon Christian 56-28. Ripon Christian is in the playoffs for the first time since 2019, and the Knights’ fourth time here in the last five year. Rio Vista is in the playoffs for the second straight year. The Rams are hosting the game because RC is under sanctions.

* No. 4 Stone Ridge Christian (8-2) at No. 5 Mariposa (7-3): These teams have never met in the playoffs before. Stone Ridge Christian is in the playoffs for the first time since 2017. The Knights went through a three-year stretch of making the championship game from 2014-2016. Mariposa is looking to make the semifinals for the third straight year. They’ve won two Section championships: The D4 title in 1995 and the D7 crown in 2019. Mariposa is hosting the game because Stone Ridge Christian is under sanctions.

* No. 6 Gustine (4-6) at No. 3 Woodland Christian (8-1): These teams have never met in the playoffs. Gustine is in the playoffs for the second straight year, it last won a postseason game in 2018. Woodland Christian advanced to the Section championship game last year, losing to Le Grand in the finale. It’s in the playoffs for the fifth straight year.

* No. 7 Delta (9-1) at No. 2 Le Grand (7-2): These teams have met in the playoffs once before; in the 1978 D3 semifinal, Delta beat Le Grand 35-7. That Saints team was led by SJS Hall of Famer and Super Bowl quarterback Tony Eason. Delta is in the playoffs for the second straight year, it last won a postseason game in 2009. Le Grand is in the playoffs for the third straight season, and third time since 2014. The Bulldogs won D5 Section championships from 2010 to 2013.

