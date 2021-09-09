Ed Bonner Golf Classic open for registration





The fifth annual Granite Wellness Centers Foundation Ed Bonner Golf Classic is a month away.

The tourney is set for Oct. 1 at The Ridge Golf Course and Events Center in Auburn. Participation in this event as a golfer and/or sponsor is an opportunity to help teens, parents, families and individuals build safe, healthy lives free of substance use disorders and related behavioral health issues.

Registration is open until Sept. 22 and can be completed at http://www.granitewellness.org/events/ebgolf-classic . The event includes breakfast, lunch, a day of golf and golf prizes. There is also a raffle that includes two ski passes to Squaw Valley for the 2021-22 ski season.

Sponsorship opportunities for this event are available until Sept. 10 at http://www.granitewellness.org/events/ebgolf-classic .