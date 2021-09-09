Ed Bonner Golf Classic open for registration
The fifth annual Granite Wellness Centers Foundation Ed Bonner Golf Classic is a month away.
The tourney is set for Oct. 1 at The Ridge Golf Course and Events Center in Auburn. Participation in this event as a golfer and/or sponsor is an opportunity to help teens, parents, families and individuals build safe, healthy lives free of substance use disorders and related behavioral health issues.
Registration is open until Sept. 22 and can be completed at http://www.granitewellness.org/events/ebgolf-classic. The event includes breakfast, lunch, a day of golf and golf prizes. There is also a raffle that includes two ski passes to Squaw Valley for the 2021-22 ski season.
Sponsorship opportunities for this event are available until Sept. 10 at http://www.granitewellness.org/events/ebgolf-classic.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
On the road again: Miners, Falcons football game moved to Colfax High School
It’s been nearly two years since the varsity Miners played an official football game at Hooper Stadium.