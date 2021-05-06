Dynamic duo: Peggy Hubert, Judy Wood earn top honors at the Alta Sierra Women’s Golf Club 27-Hole Partner’s Tournament

Peggy Hubert, left, and Judy Wood took top honors at the Alta Sierra Women’s Golf Club 27-Hole Partner’s Tournament. Photo

Submitted

After a hard fought, two-day competition, it was Peggy Hubert and Judy Wood who took the top honors at the Alta Sierra Women’s Golf Club 27-Hole Partner’s Tournament, which concluded April 29.

Hubert and Wood won the overall title after a card-off over the Second Flight winning team of Cinnamon Danielson and Judy Dwelle. Both teams carded a combined score of 126, consisting of three nine-hole rounds of better ball, alternate shot and aggregate. The tie was broken by comparing the final nine holes on each team’s scorecard.

First Flight winning team honors went to Barb Pearce and Nancy Mitchell, with a 129 score, and second place to Diana Grabin and Diane Timko with a 135.

Coming in second in the Second Flight behind Danielson and Dwelle, with a 131 total score, was the team of Tish Buti and Edda Howe.

