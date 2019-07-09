District 11 All Star tourneys crown champs

The top Little League All-Star teams in District 11 have made themselves known and will be moving on after a week of spirited play.

The annual baseball tourneys were spread around the District, with Nevada City Little League hosting the 10U All Star Tournament, Bear River Little League hosting the 11U competition, Tri-City Little League hosing the 12U or Majors division tournament and Auburn Little League hosting the Junior division competition.

When the dust settled at the 10U tourney at Pioneer Park in Nevada City, it was the Lincoln All Stars claiming the title with an 11-4 victory over Rocklin on Sunday. Lincoln went 4-0 in the tourney.

The Tri-City All Stars won the championship in the 11U tourney, beating Lincoln, 7-1, in the title game Friday. Tri-City went 4-0 at the tourney, winning all of their games by at least three runs.

In the Majors tourney, it was Lincoln edging Tri-City, 3-2, in Sunday’s championship. Lincoln was a perfect 5-0 in the tourney.

In the Junior Division, it was the Auburn All Stars topping Lincoln, 8-7, in the District’s title bout held June 26. The Auburn All Stars have also been strong in the Section tourney, reaching the championship game where they faced Woodcreek Monday in a late game.

Little League organizations from Auburn, Bear River, Foresthill, Grass Valley, Lincoln, Mid-Placer, Nevada City, Penn Valley, Rocklin, Sierra Foothills and Tri-City all compete in the District 11 tourneys with the goal of winning and advancing to the Section Tournaments.

For a complete look at the Little League All Star Tournament brackets visit http://district11llb.com.

