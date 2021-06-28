Disc golf: Local pros fare well at World Championships

Grass Valley’s Gregg Barsby finished in sixth place at the 2021 PDGA World Championships Saturday in Ogden, Utah.

The best disc golfers in the world, including a pair of elite talents from Nevada County, converged in Utah last week for the PDGA World Championships.

Grass Valley’s Gregg Barsby and Jessica Weese were among those battling it out across five days in Ogden, Utah, in one of disc golf’s most prestigious events.

“Going into the World Championships, everybody wants to play their best,” Weese said. “We all kind of get ready for it during the entire year, practicing and competing at different tournaments and different events.”

Barsby, who won the 2018 Men’s PDGA World Championship, was in the hunt for his second world title for much of the tourney, and ultimately finished in sixth place.

Weese also put in a strong showing and finished tied for 14th in the PDGA World Championships women’s field.

Barsby finished the five-round, two-course tourney with a 31-under-par 274, which was eight-strokes behind winner James Conrad (266).

“Overall I’m very happy with the way I played…,” Barsby said on Instagram. “My putting was the let down, so we move forward now…”

Barsby, 34, opened Tuesday with a bogey-less first round on the Mulligan’s Disc Golf Course, tossing an 8-under 50. He followed that with a 6-under 57 on the Fort Disc Golf Course in the second round. Back on Mulligan’s DGC for round three, Barsby posted a 4-under 54. The final two rounds were at the Fort DGC, where Barsby carded a 7-under-par 56 in the fourth round, and a 6-under-par 57 in the final round on Saturday.

Barsby finished the fifth round with three straight birdies to give him 37 for the tourney. He had just four bogeys and one double-bogey across the five rounds.

Conrad won the World Championships in thrilling fashion , hitting a 247-foot throw-in for birdie on the 18th hole to force a sudden-death playoff with Paul McBeth. The crowd on hand erupted in excitement, and Conrad carried the momentum into the playoff. He birdied the first playoff hole to edge out McBeth, a five-time PDGA World Championship winner, who bogeyed the hole.

In addition to the prestige that comes with winning the World Championships, Conrad also pocketed the largest winner’s payout in the tourney’s history, $16,500. Barsby collected $5,100 for finishing sixth.

Gregg Barsby finished the five-round PDGA World Championships with a 31-under-par 274, which was eight-strokes behind winner James Conrad (266). Photo

“What a day for the newly crowned champion, @james_conrad_iii for the MOST CLUTCH SHOT EVER!” Barsby said on Instagram. “The energy on site was unreal, magical, and miraculous! So happy for you!”

Barsby shot up 15 spots in the UDisc Men’s World Rankings after his strong showing at the World Championships. Barsby started the week in 30th and is now ranked 15th in the world.

Weese, who is ranked 13th in the UDisc Women’s World Rankings , opened the World Championships with a 3-over-par 66 at the Fort DGC. She then posted a 1-under 57 at Mulligan’s DGC in the second round. Back at the Fort DGC in the third round, Weese again posted a 3-over 66. In the fourth round, she had another strong effort at Mulligan’s DGC, posting a 1-over 59. Weese then closed the tourney with a 5-over 68 at the Fort DGC Saturday.

“Going into the event, I was thinking I’ve put in a lot of time and a lot of practice hours, and was really hoping for top three this year; top five I would have been super happy with, but I think I gave myself too high of expectations,” Weese said. “I always tell myself not to think of the end result, but it’s hard when it’s the World Championships. It’s a huge thing and brings a lot of pressure for everyone.”

Weese has been competing in PDGA World Championship events since 2013, with her best finish coming in 2018 when she placed third in Jefferson, Vermont.

Catrina Allen won the Women’s World Championship, finishing with a 10-under 295 after five rounds. Allen bested runner-up Paige Pierce (296) by one stroke to claim the $10,000 first place prize.

