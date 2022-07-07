Dirt racing returns — again — to Nevada County

FILE — Vintage Duels racing returned to the Nevada County Fairgrounds for the first time in 25 years back in 2019. After COVID forced a hiatus, Vintage Duels is back again Friday, July 8, 2022.



Vintage Duels II Dwarf Car Event 2022 takes place this Friday at the Nevada County Fairgrounds Arena. Put on by Empire Mine Speedway , Vintage Duels II is a 1-1 Double Elimination Race featuring The Dwarf Class. The best in the west duke it out in gladiator style dirt racing duels, according to a press release. Empire Mine Speedway bought dirt racing back to Nevada County in 2019, but COVID delayed any additional dirt racing until this year.

FILE — Vintage Duels promoter Patrick Weger talks to a racer after he has been eliminated during 2019’s double elimination races at the Nevada County Fairgrounds.



Empire Mine Speedway also puts on the Outlaw Kart Event Series 2022, featuring the Outlaw Kart Classes of Open 500, Caged Clones, Box Stocks and Beginning Box Stocks, with the next event taking place July 22. This is a traditional dirt racing format, the release states.

Know & Go What: Vintage Duels II Dwarf Car Event 2022 Where: Nevada County Fairgrounds Arena; 11228 McCourtney Rd, Grass Valley When: 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. Price: $9.00 to $18.00 — Seniors Military Rescue $15 More info: https://www.empireminespeedway.com/

Source: Empire Mine Speedway

FILE — Ryan Winter signals he’s number 1 to the crowd after having the gold medal placed around his neck for beating out the competition in 2019’s Vintage Duels racing.



FILE — Josh Wiesz (55) and Jeremy Blackshere (01) vie for position as they enter a turn at the Nevada County Fairgrounds in this 2019 file photo.



FILE — Vintage Duels racer Kevin Bender watches for the result of the race to see who he will be challenging in the king of the hill style double elimination 1 on 1 racing in this 2019 file photo.



FILE — Vintage Duels racing received a lot of local support from motorsports enthusiasts that would like to see racing make a regular return to the Nevada County Fairgrounds back in 2019.



FILE — Race drivers were given the opportunity to take part in a four on four 15 lap exhibition race following the finish of the Vintage Duels racing in this 2019 file photo.



FILE — Vintage Duels racers and their pit crews ready to take to the arena in this 2019 file photo.



FILE — Some of the many happy folks watching Vintage Duels racing at the Nevada County Fairgrounds in this 2019 file photo.

