Dirt racing returns — again — to Nevada County
Vintage Duels II Dwarf Car Event 2022 takes place this Friday at the Nevada County Fairgrounds Arena. Put on by Empire Mine Speedway, Vintage Duels II is a 1-1 Double Elimination Race featuring The Dwarf Class. The best in the west duke it out in gladiator style dirt racing duels, according to a press release. Empire Mine Speedway bought dirt racing back to Nevada County in 2019, but COVID delayed any additional dirt racing until this year.
Empire Mine Speedway also puts on the Outlaw Kart Event Series 2022, featuring the Outlaw Kart Classes of Open 500, Caged Clones, Box Stocks and Beginning Box Stocks, with the next event taking place July 22. This is a traditional dirt racing format, the release states.
What: Vintage Duels II Dwarf Car Event 2022
Where: Nevada County Fairgrounds Arena; 11228 McCourtney Rd, Grass Valley
When: 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Price: $9.00 to $18.00 — Seniors Military Rescue $15
More info: https://www.empireminespeedway.com/
Source: Empire Mine Speedway
