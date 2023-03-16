Sports Reporter
Sports Reporter
Nevada City’s Matt DiBenedetto will race in the Nascar Craftsman Truck Series Fr8 208 Saturday at 11:00 P.M. PT. The race will be at the Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Georgia.
This is the third Truck Series race of the year. The Series Fr8 208 features a 135 lap race on the 1.54-mile permanent tri-oval-shaped super speedway. It is the 15th annual Fr8 208 race at the Atlanta Motor Speedway.
DiBenedetto finished 12th and earned 41 points in the Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 race in Las Vegas, Nevada. However, a loose lug nut on his final pit stop cost DiBenedetto a top-ten finish.
“We would have finished about seventh, and we had a big hiccup on that last pitstop,” DiBenedetto said to kickinthetires.net. “It ended up being 27 seconds, so we had a nightmare of a pitstop. It was just a mishap with the lug falling off. I wish I could have said we got a seventh; we stacked up to a sixth or seventh-place truck.”
In the first race of the year, NextEra Energy 250 at the Daytona International Speedway on February 17, DiBenedetto finished 20th and earned 25 points.
DiBenedetto started in the Nascar Truck Series in 2022 at the NextEra Energy 250. He won his first race in the 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 250 (Talladega). In 26 races, DiBenedetto has one win and seven top-ten finishes.
DiBenedetto races in the No. 25 W.A.R Chevrolet Silverado, he will start in the No. 19 position this weekend. He is currently eighth in truck points leaders with 66 points.
The Nascar Craftsman Truck Series Fr8 208 will be broadcast on FS1 and MRN.
To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.
Live scanner feed here: