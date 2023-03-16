NASCAR Phoenix Trucks Auto Racing

Matt DiBenedetto (25) during the NASCAR Truck Series auto race Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Avondale, Ariz.

 Rick Scuteri — AP

Sports Reporter

Nevada City’s Matt DiBenedetto will race in the Nascar Craftsman Truck Series Fr8 208 Saturday at 11:00 P.M. PT. The race will be at the Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Georgia.

To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.