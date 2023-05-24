NASCAR Talladega Trucks Auto Racing

Matt DiBenedetto celebrates after winning the NASCAR Trucks Series auto race Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Talladega, Ala. (Photo/Butch Dill). DiBenedetto finished third in the Tyson 250 last Saturday.

 ap photo/Butch Dill

Sports Reporter

This past Saturday, Matt DiBenedetto had his best finish of the season, placing third in the Tyson 250 at the North Wilkesboro Speedway in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina. It was DiBenedetto’s first top-five finish this season.

To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.