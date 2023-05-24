Sports Reporter
This past Saturday, Matt DiBenedetto had his best finish of the season, placing third in the Tyson 250 at the North Wilkesboro Speedway in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina. It was DiBenedetto’s first top-five finish this season.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Sports Reporter
This past Saturday, Matt DiBenedetto had his best finish of the season, placing third in the Tyson 250 at the North Wilkesboro Speedway in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina. It was DiBenedetto’s first top-five finish this season.
Kyle Larson placed first in the Tyson 250, followed by Ty Majeski, DiBenedetto, Carson Hocevar, and Bubba Wallace.
DiBenedetto also picked up 39 points along with his third-place finish. With his 39 points, DiBenedetto has 252 points and is currently tenth in the NASCAR Camping Truck Series standings.
Corey Heim is first in the standings with 371 points, followed by Majeski (364), Zane Smith (355), Grant Enfinger (330), and Christian Eckles (311).
DiBenedetto has four top ten finishes this season; he finished sixth in the FR8 208, tenth in the Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt, seventh in the Long John Silver’s 200, and third in the Tyson 250.
DiBenedetto started in the Nascar Truck Series in 2022 at the NextEra Energy 250. He won his first race in the 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 250 (Talladega). In 33 races, DiBenedetto has one win and 12 top-ten finishes.
Before the Truck Series, DiBenedetto raced for seven years in the Nascar Xfinity Series and Nascar Cup Series. He raced in 69 races in the Xfinity Series and had two top-ten finishes. DiBenedetto participated in 248 races in the Cup Series and had 31 top-ten finishes.
DiBenedetto’s next race will be in the North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina. The race will be Friday at 5:30 p.m. on FS1.
To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.
Live scanner feed here: