CYCLING: Andrew Funk receives Jim Rogers Inspiration Award

Andrew Funk, a member of the Nevada Union mountain bike team, was recently named the 2020 Jim Rogers Inspiration Award winner.

Jim Rogers, an avid cyclist, was killed in 2010 when struck by a distracted driver. The award is given annually to a Nevada Union High school rider who embodies many of Rogers’ qualities. The award is based on a rider’s support of their team, good sportsmanship and love of the sport.

“As for the Jim Rogers award, we feel that JV rider Andrew Funk is the most deserving of this award,” said coach Adian Minty. “Despite a physical disability, he eagerly shows up to every practice, and every race with a positive and enthusiastic attitude, listens to instructions well, and motivates his teammates to push the boundaries of what they think they are capable of. I never knew Jim, but I imagine that he embodies a lot of his qualities.”

Funk was presented the award by Rogers’ widow Carolyn Jones-Rogers.

Coaches and event organizers may submit sports reports by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.