 Craig Johnson Plumbing’s Player of the Week: Tre Maronic | TheUnion.com

Craig Johnson Plumbing’s Player of the Week: Tre Maronic

Sports | September 13, 2019

The Union staff
Bear River’s Tre Maronic shined in the Bruins’ 56-0 victory over Pershing County Sept. 6. The dynamic senior quarterback rushed for 161 yards, ran for three touchdowns and threw another one. He was also a standout on defense and special teams, providing lockdown coverage at cornerback and blocking two first quarter punts.
Photo by Brian O’Brien

Bear River’s Tre Maronic shined in the Bruins’ 56-0 victory over Pershing County Sept. 6. The dynamic senior quarterback rushed for 161 yards, ran for three touchdowns and threw another one. He was also a standout on defense and special teams, providing lockdown coverage at cornerback and blocking two first quarter punts.

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

Sports
See more