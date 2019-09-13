Craig Johnson Plumbing’s Player of the Week: Tre Maronic
The Union staff
Bear River’s Tre Maronic shined in the Bruins’ 56-0 victory over Pershing County Sept. 6. The dynamic senior quarterback rushed for 161 yards, ran for three touchdowns and threw another one. He was also a standout on defense and special teams, providing lockdown coverage at cornerback and blocking two first quarter punts.
