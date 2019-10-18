Craig Johnson Plumbing’s Player of the Week: Theresa Shaw
The Union staff
Bear River’s Theresa Shaw shined at the final Pioneer Valley League golf tournament of the season, placing first individually and helping the Lady Bruins claim the overall league title. Shaw, a freshman, was the day’s medalist after scoring a 5-under-par 67 at the Diamond Oaks Golf Course in Roseville on Monday. She was also named the 2019 league MVP.
