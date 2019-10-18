 Craig Johnson Plumbing’s Player of the Week: Theresa Shaw | TheUnion.com

Craig Johnson Plumbing’s Player of the Week: Theresa Shaw

Sports | October 18, 2019

The Union staff
Theresa Shaw
Submitted photo

Bear River’s Theresa Shaw shined at the final Pioneer Valley League golf tournament of the season, placing first individually and helping the Lady Bruins claim the overall league title. Shaw, a freshman, was the day’s medalist after scoring a 5-under-par 67 at the Diamond Oaks Golf Course in Roseville on Monday. She was also named the 2019 league MVP.

