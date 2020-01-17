Craig Johnson Plumbing’s Player of the Week: Sarah Skotnicki | TheUnion.com

Craig Johnson Plumbing’s Player of the Week: Sarah Skotnicki

Sports | January 17, 2020

The Union staff

Nevada Union grappler Sarah Skotnicki impressed on the mat at the highly competitive Napa Valley Girls Tournament last Saturday. The senior wrestler won multiple matches and finished in sixth place in her weight class at the highly regarded tourney, which featured around 700 wrestlers from 140 different schools.

