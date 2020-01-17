Craig Johnson Plumbing’s Player of the Week: Sarah Skotnicki
The Union staff
Nevada Union grappler Sarah Skotnicki impressed on the mat at the highly competitive Napa Valley Girls Tournament last Saturday. The senior wrestler won multiple matches and finished in sixth place in her weight class at the highly regarded tourney, which featured around 700 wrestlers from 140 different schools.
