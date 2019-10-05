 Craig Johnson Plumbing’s Player of the Week: Kendall Hughes | TheUnion.com

Craig Johnson Plumbing’s Player of the Week: Kendall Hughes

Sports | October 5, 2019

The Union staff
Kendall Hughes
Photo by Walter Ford

Nevada Union’s Kendall Hughes, a senior setter and team captain, helped spur the Lady Miners to a pair of big leaugue wins this week. On Monday, Hughes doled out 30 assists, notched four kills and made two blocks in NU’s straight set win over defending league champ Ponderosa. Hughes then tallied 27 assists, 12 digs and three kills in the Lady Miners victory over a highly ranked Lincoln team.

