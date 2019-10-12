Craig Johnson Plumbing’s Player of the Week: Julia Pisenti
The Union staff
Bear River’s Julia Pisenti put in a strong week for the Lady Bruins golf team. Pisenti scored a team-best 42 on the par-36 course at The Ridge in Auburn to lead Bear River past Colfax on Thursday. She also scored a 42 at the par-37 Cherry Island Golf Course in Elverta on Tuesday to help the Lady Bruins top Center.
