Craig Johnson Plumbing’s Player of the Week: Jaxon Horne
The Union staff
Nevada Union’s Jaxon Horne was instrumental in the Miners 20-14 overtime victory over Napa Aug. 30. The talented junior running back rushed for 225 yards and three touchdowns, including the game winner. He also caught three passes for 45 yards. On defense, Horne had an interception and a sack from his safety position.
Sports