Craig Johnson Plumbing’s Player of the Week: Jace Rath
The Union staff
Bear River’ Jace Rath has shined for the Bruins, helping them to an 8-1 start to the season and a second place finish at the Stockton Classic last Saturday. Rath tallied 44 kills and 25 digs in four games at the tourney. He also led the Bruins to a pair of league wins this week, notching 25 kills and eight aces in the two contests.
