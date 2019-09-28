Craig Johnson Plumbing’s Player of the Week: Faith Menary
The Union staff
Nevada Union’s Faith Menary shined for the Lady Miners volleyball team this week. The senior outside hitter played a big role in the team’s championship run at the Jacket Tournament Saturday, notching team-highs in kills (68), aces (15) and digs (13) across six matches. Menary continued her strong play throughout the week, leading NU past league foes Placer and Oakmont.
Sports