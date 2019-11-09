 Craig Johnson Plumbing’s Player of the Week: Faith Menary | TheUnion.com

Craig Johnson Plumbing’s Player of the Week: Faith Menary

Sports | November 9, 2019

The Union staff

Show CaptionsHide Captions

Nevada Union volleyball player Faith Menary was instrumental in the Lady Miners’ semifinal playoff win over Hilmar Tuesday. The senior outside hitter tallied a game-high 27 kills to go with 6 digs, four aces and two blocks. It was the fourth time Menary topped 20 kills in a match this season. The win advanced NU on to the Sac-Joaquin Section’s Division 3 title game.

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

Sports
See more