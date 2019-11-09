Craig Johnson Plumbing’s Player of the Week: Faith Menary

Nevada Union volleyball player Faith Menary was instrumental in the Lady Miners’ semifinal playoff win over Hilmar Tuesday. The senior outside hitter tallied a game-high 27 kills to go with 6 digs, four aces and two blocks. It was the fourth time Menary topped 20 kills in a match this season. The win advanced NU on to the Sac-Joaquin Section’s Division 3 title game.