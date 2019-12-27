Craig Johnson Plumbing’s Player of the Week: Emerson Dunbar
The Union staff
Nevada Union’s Emerson Dunbar played a big role in the Lady Miners success at the Chavez Christmas Classic basketball tourney last week. Facing River Valley in the third place game on Saturday, the senior post player scored a team-high 23 points to help her team grab the victory. Dunbar was also named to the All-Tourney team.
