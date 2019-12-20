Craig Johnson Plumbing’s Player of the Week: Brad Smith
The Union staff
Bear River’s Brad Smith played a major role in the Bruins undefeated run through the Ganskie Invitational Tournament last weekend. Smith scored in double digits in all three games, including a 29 point, 12 rebound effort against Forest Lake Christian in the second round. The senior averaged 19.3 points per game across three contests to help the Bruins claim the tourney title.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
Prep Sports