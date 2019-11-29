Craig Johnson Plumbing’s Player of the Week: Austin Baze

Sierra College linebacker Austin Baze played a big role in the Wolverines’ Grizzly Bowl victory over Laney College last Saturday. The Bear River grad wrapped up a team-high nine tackles, including one for a loss, in the win. Baze tallied 65 tackles, two sacks, two fumble recoveries, an interception and scored two defensive touchdowns in his sophomore season. He was named to the All-NorCal Conference First Team.