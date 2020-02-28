Craig Johnson Plumbing’s Player of the Week: Amber Jackson
The Union staff
Forest Lake Christian’s Amber Jackson shined in the Sac-Joaquin Section girls basketball playoffs, leading the Lady Falcons to the Division VI title. The senior guard averaged 20.3 points per game, 7.3 rebounds and 4.6 steals throughout the playoffs. She scored a game-high 17 points, nabbed nine steals and pulled down seven rebounds in Thursday’s championship game win over Valley Christian.
