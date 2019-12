The girls basketball team from Grass Valley Charter School won its second straight Nevada County Athletic League Small Schools Tournament Championship on Wednesday. The Coyotes earned the title by topping Grizzly Hill in the first round, Mount Saint Mary’s in the second round and Nevada City School or Arts in the finals.

Submitted photo

