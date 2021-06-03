Course Captain: Maggie Flecksteiner wins 2021 Captain’s Cup tournament
Grass Valley’s Maggie Flecksteiner is the winner of the 2021 Captain’s Cup tournament of the Nevada County Country Club Women’s Golf Group.
Flecksteiner fired a two-day, 36-hole low net score of of 133 for a seven-stroke victory over runner-up Val Flood (140). Cathy Fouyer was third at 146.
Taking the top spot in the Women’s Group nine-hole group was Cindy Bose, who shot an 18-hole low net 71, edging Delores Spindler (71) on a tie-breaker. Third place honors went to Lisa Curry (72).
The annual tournament was played May 18 and 25 at the Grass Valley golf course.
For information on Nevada County Country Club programs and membership, contact NCCC Club Pro-Manager Kelly Runkle at 530-273-6436 or kelly@nevadacountygolf.com.
Event organizers may submit game reports by email at wford@theunion.com
