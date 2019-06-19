COMMUNITY: Young golfer notches hole-in-one

Caleb Busch fired a hole-in-one on Monday at Nevada County Country Club in Grass Valley.

Busch, 12, aced the 153-yard fifth hole from the yellow tees using a hybrid golf club.

The young man, who resides in Hayward Hills, is the grandson of longtime NCCC members Dennis and Suzanne Busch. He was playing with his grandmother when he scored his ace.

His grandmother said Caleb’s golf career includes about 20 nine-hole rounds over the past six years and that golf is his second favorite sport, after soccer.

“We hope his hole-in-one might inspire him to take up golf more seriously in the future,” said a proud Suzanne Busch.

