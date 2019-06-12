YOUTH SPORTS: Nevada County Thunder takes tournament title

The Nevada County Thunder is the select team that plays for Nevada County Girls Softball Association.

This year, the Thunder has competed in six tournaments taking one first place, three second places and two third places. They have won 26 games and lost eight. The girls have scored 326 runs and only allowed 123 runs.

In the most recent tournament, Stars of Cordova on June 8-9, the team took first place.

The Thunder only allowed 11 runs all weekend and scored 62. Krissy Kelly led the team with 11 runs scored, followed by Taryn Cleek with 10. Kaeli Horn smacked two home runs, the most this weekend. Shea Connors, Krissy and Taryn drove in 7 RBIs, each.

The team’s four pitchers, Amy Sandoval, Lilly Best-Amiot, Natalie Wasley and Taryn combined to strike out 23 batters.

“What makes this first place even sweeter is that the Thunder is the only team in the ‘B’ program to beat Davis,” said coach Afton Wasley.

The Thunder’s next tournament is the Piece of the Rock, held on June 15-16.