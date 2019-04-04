YOUTH GYMNASTICS: Local gymnasts set to ‘go big’ at Regional Championships

The Gold Country Gymnastics boys team had a strong showing at the State Championships and is sending five on to the Regional Championships in Long Beach.

As the young athletes from Gold Country gymnastics prepare for the Region 1 Championships in Long Beach this weekend, their coach had a simple message for them — go big.

“Honestly, they just got to go big or go home,” said coach Colton Wood.

Gold Country Gymnastics is sending five competitors to the Regional Championships including Robert Campbell, 7, Andrew Fairchild, 17, Nicholas Husak, 9, Desi Oakes, 8, and Austin Whitman, 10. Campbell, Husak and Oakes will all compete in Level 5, Whitman is in Level 6, and Fairchild is in the Junior Development division.

“It’s my last meet, so I just want to go all out, I don’t want to hold back on anything,” said Fairchild. “I’ll have some new skills in there. It’s the last meet, so why not?”

The five gymnasts all earned their spot at the Regional Championships by putting in strong efforts at the State Championships. The Regional meet is also the final event of the season for the Gold Country boys.

“I want them to go out and do their best and have fun,” Wood said. “That’s what it’s really about. It’s the last meet of the season and they just need to go out there and do what they can do.”

Whitman said that’s his goal.

“I want to just go out and have fun,” he said noting that he really enjoys the competitive aspect of the sport.

Husak’s affinity for the sport is a general one.

“I just like all of it,” he said, adding his favorite events are the pommel, rings, vault and floor exercise.

For Oakes, he enjoys the results that come from the many practices throughout the season.

“It’s just fun to have flexibility and be able to do all this stuff,” he said.

The Regional Championships got rolling Thursday with Fairchild’s Junior Development division, and the Level 5 and Level 6 competitions are set to take place Saturday.

