‘Saved by Second Base’ tourney supports breast cancer imaging in western Nevada County

The office staff of Insight Imaging with Dr. Melisa Agness, at the 2017 Corn Hole Tournament. The group are among those supporting the Saved by Second Base Tournament to help fund breast cancer imaging for local residents.

Submitted photo

Providing low-cost and no-charge mammograms to our community who are uninsured or underinsured is the mission of Dr. Melisa Agness of Insight Imaging.

Breast Cancer survivor, Ronnie Warmerdam has led the fundraising efforts through the annual “Saved by Second Base Softball Tournament,” totaling more than $50,000 through these efforts as they are “raising funds – for your loved ones.” This fundraiser provides the costs of imaging for Nevada County residents.

The host, Western Nevada County Slow Pitch Softball Association, the staff of Insight Imaging, Ronnie Warmerdam’s family, The Tapestry Network of Nevada County and M3 Mall’s Royal Court been the primary teams serving and they are looking for more volunteers.

Businesses can be involved by participating in the sponsoring, marketing, volunteering, donating or raffle prizes needed for this endeavor. Some of the business marketing includes, banners on the fence for $25, logo on the shirt for $75 and much more. Donations may be a tax write off from Western Sierra Medical Clinic. There is also a sign up for individuals to be involved in 3 hour shifts or delivering needed items, like ice. Check out their Facebook page for event information as well as a donation sign up link.

The community is encouraged to come out and watch the gals play for a purpose, purchase raffle tickets and the snack shack items. Six teams are signed up to provide a full day soft ball tournament on Saturday, July 20, at Memorial Park in Grass Valley.

There’s a variety of raffle items and prizes. All proceeds, every penny donated, goes straight to the “Saved by Second Base Softball Tournament” fund at Insight Imaging to offset costs of mammography and breast ultrasounds.

Email savedby2ndbase@yahoo.com to sponsor a player or team. To advertise as a business, volunteer for the event or donate a raffle item, email melisa@m3mall.biz. To make an online financial donation, go to: http://www.wncssa.com/sb2b.html