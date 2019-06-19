REC SPORTS: Old School claims B2 hoops title

Behind a stellar defensive effort, Old School won the Nevada County Adult Sports Association’s Spring season B2 League basketball championship.

Old School frustrated its title game opponent for much of the contest, holding Dylan Mitzel Painting in check offensively to win, 50-27.

Leading the offensive charge for Old School was Ross O’Brien with 10 points and Tom Strolle with eight points.

Old School is comprised of Damian Norden, Jeff Conklin, Jasper Yai, Thomas Angel, Devon Cloud, Chris Mahurin, Strolle and O’Brien.

For Dylan Mitzel Painting, Charlie Espinoza led the team with 12 points.

Old School, the No. 2 seed in the playoffs, reached the championship after knocking off No. 3 seed Life-Force Academy, 56-48, in the semifinals.

Dylan Mitzel, the No. 4 seed, toppled No. 1 seed DC Solar, 59-45, in the other semifinal to earn its spot in the championship game.

For more information about the Nevada County Adult Sports Association contact Rich Ramirez at 530-575-9142.

Coaches and league organizers may submit game reports by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.