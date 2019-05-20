REC SPORTS: Make Local Habit wins volleyball championship

Make Local Habit recently won the Nevada County Adult Sports Association's A League volleyball championship. The team is comprised of (from left) Arren Griffis, Aria Griffis, Jim Slade and Lara Coffler. Not pictured team members include Jessie Blue and Baylee Cassel.

Submitted photo

Make Local Habit made a habit of winning close matches and it led to a Nevada County Adult Sports Association 4-on-4 A League volleyball championship.

As the No. 4 seed in the playoffs, the rec volleyball team sponsored by Make Local Habit topped No. 1 seed Grass Valley Printers in three sets, 25-20, 27-29, 17-15 in the semifinals to advance to the championship bout.

Facing Notorious D.I.G. in the finals, Make Local Habit won a pair of tight games, 28-26, 28-26 to earn the NCASA A League championship.

Make Local Habit is comprised of Arren Griffis, Aria Griffis, Jim Slade, Lara Coffler, Jessie Blue and Baylee Cassel.

Registration for Nevada County Adult Sports Association’s summer sports are now open.

The NCASA volleyball and basketball leagues get started the week of June 23, but team registration is due by May 25.

Volleyball will include a 4-on-4 coed league. Cost per team is $300. Basketball leagues will include five tiers (A, B1, B2, C and 40-years and older). Cost per team is $450. There is a $50 fee for late registration.

Both leagues feature 8-game seasons and playoffs for the top four teams.

For more information, contact Rich Ramirez at 530-575-9142.

Coaches and league organizers may submit game reports by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.