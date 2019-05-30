Openings for youngsters at Nevada County Country Club Junior Golf Clinic

There is still time to register for the 23rd annual Nevada County Country Club Junior Golf Clinic.

The annual event for boys and girls, ages 7-14, will be held on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, June 17-18-19. Cost is $50 for all three days.

Hours are 12:30-3:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday. Local golf pros will teach the fundamentals of golf, including the basics of the golf swing, putting, chipping, pitching and golf etiquette.

Over the past two decades, more than 1100 youngsters have learned the basics of golf through the NCCC-sponsored youth program.

Registration for this year’s Junior Golf Clinic is open on a first-come-first-served basis; early registration is recommended. A registration form must be completed by the parent in person at the club, which is open daily at 1040 East Main Street in Grass Valley.

For information, call NCCC Club Pro-Manager Kelly Runkle at 530-273-6436.