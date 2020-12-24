New sports guidelines, offerings

The State of California came out with their guidelines for youth and adult recreational sports on Monday Dec 14. The guidelines cover what is to be expected if and once athletes are able to get back on the field and courts. They have also set a potential start date of January 25, if Nevada County moves back to a less restrictive tier.

After receiving this encouraging news, Nevada County Adult Sports Association (NCASA) is hoping to offer adult sports in February 2021 and bring back the friendly competition all have been missing. Tentative sports offerings in February will include basketball, volleyball and flag football. NCASA is also planning to start a softball league on the San Juan ridge in Spring of 2021. Stay tuned, stay safe and players are encouraged to start forming teams for the upcoming sport season.

NCASA will be following health guidelines very closely and will be in contact with facility managers, coaches and others as start dates get closer. Contact Rich Ramirez at 530-575-9142 for more information.