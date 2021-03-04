In the zone

From left: Mike Mason, Rick Jauregui, Dave Downing and Dave Linney won-out against 10 other teams in a local tournament, to earn their spot at the Northern California Golf Association’s Regional Playoffs held in Carmel, in April. Photo

The four-man team of Mike Mason, Rick Jauregui, Dave Downing and Dave Linney have punched their ticket to the Northern California Golf Association’s Regional Playoffs in Carmel in early April.

The group from Lake Wildwood will compete against 23 other four-man team Zone qualifiers from the Foothill Zone.

The Wildwood Champions won-out against 10 other teams in the local tournament, posting a winning score of 268 (20 under par). Winners from the Regional playoffs will move on to the Championship Series in late August at Spyglass Golf Course and Poppy Hills Golf Course, in Pebble Beach.

